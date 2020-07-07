Docket No. 7116...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
In Probate
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
) Docket No. 7116
JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN, deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 19th day of June, 2020, an Application for Summary Decree of Distribution was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court by K2T2 Resources, LLC, Petitioner, and Alexis A. Townsley as Attorney for the Petitioner. The Application requests that a Summary Decree of Distribution be entered in this State and that the decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.
Any objections regarding the issuing of a Summary Decree of Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court, and served on the Petitioners’ Attorney, and if such objections are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 23rd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Hon. F. Scott Peasley
District Court Judge
Attorney for Petitioner:
Alexis A. Klatt
Throne Law Office, P.C.
424 North Main Street, Suite 201
P. O. Drawer 6590
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-5858
Publish: July 1 & 8, 2020 4190
