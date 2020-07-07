Notice of Probate...

NOTICE OF PROBATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF

NANCY B. DALY, DECEASED

You are hereby notified that on the 26th day of June, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Nancy B. Daly was admitted to probate by the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Probate No. 7120, Converse County, Wyoming, and that Kerry C. Mills was appointed Personal Representative. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed with the Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

NOTICE is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to her estate are requested to make immediate payment to The Estate of Nancy B. Daly, c/o Heather A. Jacobson, Jacobson Law Office, 204 N. 5th St., Douglas, Wyoming, 82633.

Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are requested to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the Court, on or before three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED June 25th, 2020.

Kerry C. Mills, Personal Representative

By:Heather A. Jacobson, WSB #6-3648

Attorney for the Estate of Nancy B. Dalyl.

Publish: July 1, 8 & 15, 2020 4183