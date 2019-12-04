Probate No. 7035...
STATEOFWYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7035
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
Shirley S. Smith, a/k/a Shirley Shields Smith, )
Shirley Carol Smith, Shirley Smith, Shirley C. )
Smith, Shirley C. Shields Smith, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATE
PLEASE BE ADVISED that Marlis E. Smith has filed an application for the ancillary administration of the Estate of Shirley S. Smith and has requested that the above captioned Court enter an order and decree admitting Colorado Probate Proceedings concerning Shirley S. Smith’s Estate into the State of Wyoming as if the Colorado Probate was an original proceeding in this Court.
THIS MATTER will come for hearing before the above captioned Court on the 2nd day of January, 2020 at 8:00a.m. If you have any creditor’s claim against or objections to the requested ancillary administration you must appear at the hearing to present your creditor’s claim or raise such objections. If you fail to submit your claim or objections at the above referenced hearing the Court will grant the application filed by Marlis E. Smith.
Dated this 25th day of November, 2019.
/s/ John M. Walker
John M. Walker, Attorney for Applicants
Publish: December 4, 11 & 18, 2019 3758
