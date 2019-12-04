City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes
November 25, 2019
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor pro tem Bartling called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor pro tem: John Bartling; Council Members: Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; Community Dev. Director, Clara Chaffin; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor pro tem Bartling asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for November 25, 2019; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, November 12, 2019; Item 2.IV. Minutes, Planning and Zoning Commission, November 18, 2019. Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Presentations to Council/Public Hearings: Item 3.I. Public Hearing, Resolution 2021, Approving the Roberts Subdivision, Being the SW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 32, Township 33 North, Range 71 West, Converse County, Wyoming: Mayor pro tem Bartling opened the public hearing. Director Chaffin provided the staff report, including information regarding owners; location (county); intent of use (industrial); size (forty acres); analysis based upon Wyoming Statutes as Douglas Code does not apply; access; easements in place; impacts per the Douglas Master Plan and the Converse County Land Use Plan; and staff and Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations, which are to approve with reservations as to future development of the property given the lack of county zoning regulations. Council questions followed regarding access from Highway 59 and lack of extra-territorial jurisdiction for municipalities. There were no comments from the applicant and no comments in favor or opposition of the Resolution; public hearing closed. Councilmember Hertz moved to approve Resolution 2021 as presented; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no further discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 3.II. Public Hearing, Resolution 2022, Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Operation of a Professional Office in an R-3 Limited Mixed Residential Zone at 204 North 5th Street (Lots 6 & 7, Block 7, Town of Douglas): Mayor pro tem Bartling opened the public hearing. Director Chaffin provided the staff report, including information regarding owners; location; lot size and zoning; use and proposed continued use (office building); history; analysis, including compliance with the Douglas Master Plan; and staff and Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations, which are to approve the application as presented. There were no questions from Council; no comments from the applicant; and no comments in favor or opposition of the Resolution; public hearing closed. Councilmember Pexton moved to approve Resolution 2022; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 3.III. Public Hearing, New Restaurant Liquor License, GMRG ACQ 1, LLC D/B/A Pizza Hut 035922, 1830 Richards Street, Douglas, Wyoming: Mayor pro tem Bartling opened the public hearing. Clerk Rimmer provided the staff report, including license term; requirements met; and required contingencies for issuance, including amendments to the lease agreement and criminal background reports per Douglas Municipal Code. Council questions followed regarding new versus transfer license, and the requirements of a restaurant liquor license. There were no comments from the applicant and no questions in favor or opposition of the application; public hearing closed. Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the restaurant liquor license contingent upon receipt and verification of favorable background reports as required per Douglas Municipal Code, and contingent upon an approved lease agreement; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Public Comments: None. Council Items: Item 5.I. Resolution 2020, Authorizing the City of Douglas to Accept Grant Funding for and Allocate Additional Funds for an Outdoor Fitness Court® within the City of Douglas as Part of the 2020 National Fitness Campaign: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2020 as presented; seconded by Councilmember Pexton. Administrator Teichert answered Council questions regarding location and ADA accessibility; no further discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.II. Bid Recommendation, Three New Specified 2020 Police Package SUVs: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Fremont Motors in the amount of $97,104.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.III. Bid Recommendation, Keith Rider and Washington Parks Irrigation System and Lighting Replacement Project: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Chalk Buttes Landscaping in the total amount of $473,642.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.IV. Cancellation of Regular City Council Meeting, December 23, 2019: Councilmember Pexton moved to cancel the December 23, 2019 regular City Council meeting, making the December 9, 2019 regular meeting the last Council meeting of 2019; Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.V. Optional City Employee Holiday, Christmas Eve 2019: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to authorize one half-day additional holiday for City of Douglas employees on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019; seconded by Councilmember Hertz; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Council Information: Item 6.I. Dashboards, October 2019; Item 6.II. Treasurer’s Report, October 2019; Item 6.III. Quarterly Reports, Community Service Grant (“Aid to Others”) Recipients, Quarter Ending September 30, 2019: No discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: No Executive Session occurred. Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 5:55 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk /s/ Rene’ Kemper, Mayor
Publish: December 4, 2019 3753
