Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s Procedural Rules, notice is hereby given of the investigation pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-117 of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed by Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) on October 18, 2019 (Docket No. 20000-552-EA-19, Record. No. 15192).
Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is a public utility subject to the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On October 18, 2019, RMP filed its IRP pursuant to Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 33. According to RMP, it developed the IRP using a comprehensive analysis and an extensive public input process resulting in its selection of a least-cost, least-risk preferred portfolio, referred to as Case P-45CNW (Preferred Portfolio). RMP’s Preferred Portfolio includes accelerating retirements of certain coal-fired generation units, primarily located in Wyoming, and investment in transmission infrastructure to facilitate the addition of new renewable resources. Through the end of 2023, The Company plans to add 1,821 MW of new solar; 1,989 MW of new wind; and 595 MW of battery storage capacity (Replacement Generation).
RMP cites economic pressures on existing coal-fired generation units coupled with decreasing costs for new renewable resources as a justification for retirements that exceed 1,457 MW by the end of 2025; 2,874 MW by the end of 2030; and 4,485 MW by the end of 2038. Implementation of the Preferred Portfolio would include the following actions affecting coal-fired generation units located in Wyoming:
a. Conversion of Naughton Unit 3 to a 247 MW natural gas unit in 2020 (coal operations ceased in January 2019);
b. Retirement of Jim Bridger Unit 1 in 2023 (14 years prior to its established depreciable life (EDL));
c. Retirement of Naughton Units 1-2 by 2025 (4 years prior to EDL);
d. Retirement of Dave Johnston Units 1-4 in 2027 (at the end of EDL);
e. Retirement of Jim Bridger Unit 2 by 2028 (9 years prior to EDL); and
f. Retirement of Jim Bridger Units 3-4 by 2037 (at the end of EDL).
Retirement of coal-fired generation units prior to the end of their EDL may adversely impact the cost and reliability of service provided to RMP’s Wyoming customers while producing significant negative economic impacts. These potential impacts, individually and collectively, must be thoroughly evaluated to ensure implementation of the Preferred Portfolio is consistent with the public interest.
The purpose of this investigation is to allow the Commission and interested parties to explore all aspects of the 2019 IRP, including but not limited to, the methodologies, assumptions and development process resulting in the identification of the Preferred Portfolio.
Public Comment Hearings will be held January 28, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Kemmerer City Council Chambers at 220 State Hwy 233 and January 29, 2020 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers at 212 D Street. A Public Evidentiary Hearing will be held May 5-6, 2020 in the Commission’s Hearing Room at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300 in Cheyenne.
This is not a complete description of RMP’s IRP filing. It is available at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, or online at https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx under Docket No. 20000-552-EA-19, Record. No. 15192. Additional information is available On the Commission’s Hot Topics page at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics and from RMP at http://www.pacificorp.com/es/irp.html.
Anyone desiring to file a petition to intervene in this matter must do so on or before December 16, 2019, and shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention as well as the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Anyone filing written public comments is encouraged to do so on or before April 15, 2020.
To request accommodation for a disability, call (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711. Please refer to Docket No. 90000-147-XI-19 (Record No. 15389).
DATED: November 22, 2019.
Publish: December 4 & 11, 2019 3755
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.