Probate No. 7036...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7036
IN RE THE ESTATE BY THE )
ENTIRETIES PROPERTY OF JOHN J. )
SEIMETZ also known as JOHN SEIMETZ, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE BY THE ENTIRETIES PROPERTY OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Atomic Oil & Gas LLC for the termination of the tenancy by the entireties in certain property of said decedent and his spouse has been filed in the above named court; that the date of death of said decedent was June 1, 1970 and at the time of his death the description of the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedent died seized as tenants by the entireties is:
An undivided 1/4 of 1%, or 1/400, interest in and to the oil, gas and other minerals, in and to:
Township 35 North, Range 76 West, 6th P.M.
Section 20: SE1/4SW1/4, SW1/4SE1/4
Section 29: E1/2NW1/4, NE1/4
That said Petition shall be heard by the above entitled Court on the 8th day of January, 2020 at 8:00 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming.
DATED this 27th day of November, 2019.
ATOMIC OIL & GAS LLC, Petitioner
By:___________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)
E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Its Attorneys
Publish: December 4 and 11, 2019 3756
