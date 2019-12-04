Probate No. 7039...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
) Probate No. 7039
)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
OF ERNEST VICTOR BEAVER, )
aka ERNEST V. BEAVER, )
aka ERNEST BEAVER, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 22nd day of November 2019, a Verified Application Pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205 for Decree of Summary Distribution for the Estate of Ernest Victor Beaver, aka Ernest V. Beaver, aka Ernest Beaver, deceased, was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Converse County, Wyoming by Petitioner Lynnell J. Rowe, beneficiary of Decedent. The Application requests that a Decree of Summary Distribution be entered in this State and that the Decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.
Any objections regarding the issuing of a Decree of Summary Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court on or before thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this notice, and if such objections are not filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 22nd day of November 2019.
_________________________
Jason D. Wasserburger
Attorney for Petitioners:
Throne Law Office, P.C.
508 W. 27th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 637-2822
Publish: November 27 & December 4, 2019 3751
