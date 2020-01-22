Historical fiction, animal adaptions, bugs and marine life were featured at the Douglas Intermediate and Upper Elementary Schools last Friday afternoon.

The annual reading and writing showcase was held for all students in the school where students could show off their writing skills to friends and family.

“It’s a program that tied into the curriculum,” DIS Principal Wes Gambel said. “Every student gets to participate.”

Each grade has a different topic to study and then creates a writing project which they get to share with everyone.

Second grade students studied marine life, third grade had bugs, historical fiction was given to fourth grade students and fifth graders studied animal adaptions.

Parents were invited to participate Friday afternoon to see what their child, and other students in the school, had written.

“It’s really a fun project that the students get to work on,” Gamble said. “Not only do they get to study and research a topic but then they can write a story about what they learned.”