The National Pony Express Association is cancelling their Pony Express Reride, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event would be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, beginning all the way back in 1980.
More than 600 horsemen were to relay commemorative letters in a traditional mochila from the Western Terminus in Sacramento, California to the Eastern Terminus in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The riders were to take the Pony Express National Historic Trail, bringing them from California through Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and finally Missouri.
The ride will resume in 2021.
“We are saddened that we must make this decision, but member and public safety is our priority,” the NPEA said in a press release. “Thank you for your continued support of the NPEA and the Pony Express Trail.”
