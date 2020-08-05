Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 THROUGH 309 FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 309... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 302. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 309. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...7 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&