Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday ordered all out-of-state visitors to Wyoming to self-quarantine for 14 days and extended until the end of April the orders closing schools and some businesses in the state.

Gordon, in a news release, said any person visiting Wyoming for non-work purposes is to self-quarantine for 14 days or until the end of their stay.

Gordon said the directive is designed to discourage people from visiting Wyoming until the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

“We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming,” he said. “Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural health care facilities.”

The state issued three orders in March designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. One closed schools and businesses likely to draw more than 10 people, such as theaters and bars, one closed businesses that provide personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors, and the third prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Gordon said he and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, decided to extend the orders until April 30 in the face of continued growth in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come,” he said. “This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our health care system and the health care workers we all rely on.”

Wyoming’s coronavirus case count grew to 162 on Friday morning with the reporting of nine new cases in six counties, including the first case recorded in Lincoln County.

As of Friday morning, Laramie County remained the hardest hit in Wyoming with 37 cases. Teton County had 32; Fremont County had 27; Natrona had 21; Sheridan had 10; Johnson had eight; Campbell had six; Albany had four; Carbon, Converse and Sweetwater had three cases each, Washakie and Goshen counties had two. Park, Sublette Lincoln and Uinta counties each had one case.

Meanwhile, state Department of Health officials announced that after completing more than 1,800 tests of samples from from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the state’s Public Health Laboratory will limit the samples it tests.

Harrist announced Thursday the laboratory would only test samples from high-priority patients, health care workers and first responders.

Harrist said the move is designed to preserve the supply of testing materials available to the lab.

“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” she said. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”

Harrist said for the time being, testing would be limited to samples from the following: Health care workers and first responders; hospitalized patients; patients or staff in facilities such as nursing homes; people over 65 with underlying health conditions and the people who have close contact with them, and pregnant women.

Harrist recommended that samples from other patients be sent to private commercial laboratories.