Livestock markets and auctions are exempt from statewide public health orders on gatherings of 10 or more people as issued by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) March 27.

With that in mind, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and Wyoming Livestock Board released COVID-19 virus guidelines for livestock markets April 2.

WDA Public Information Officer Derek Grant confirmed livestock auctions are exempted from the WDH order, but precautions still need to be taken for the good of individuals and public health.

“It’s critical that livestock markets institute changes to protect their staff, sellers and buyers,” he said.

Grant said Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order on March 13 declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered the Director of WDH to take all appropriate and necessary actions to address threats to public health, safety and welfare.

“Subsequently, the WDH issued a statewide public health order continuation on gatherings which forbids gatherings of more than 10 people and outlines best practices to slow the spread of the virus including maintaining six feet of space between individuals, avoiding touching faces and covering coughs or sneezes with elbows or tissues,” he said.

While livestock auctions are exempted from the order it is still highly important livestock markets institute changes to protect everyone involved.

The WDA and WLSB are strongly recommending the following guidance for anyone holding and/or participating in livestock markets:

•Familiarize yourself and follow local guidance regarding assembly of crowds that may differ from state and federal guidance.

•Carefully consider if an auction could be postponed or hosted virtually and chose these alternatives if possible.

•Limit customer numbers to ensure enough space to maintain six feet of separation between people.

•Sellers should depart after unloading and continue to watch the sale online.

•Exchange of checks should be done through the mail or at least occur in the parking lot to avoid congregating customers.

•All employees, buyers and sellers must remain home if exhibiting symptoms of illness, and vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals should exercise extreme caution to avoid gatherings.

•Provide ample opportunities for hand washing and disinfecting.

•Clean and disinfect all commonly used areas with particular attention to restrooms and ensure restocking of soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

•Consider closing all areas of the auction market that are not necessary for the sale to prevent mingling and loitering.

•Provide staggered times for in-person viewing of stock that accommodates small groups.

•Clearly communicate and enforce policies with special attention to website and social media platforms.

Orders issued after April 2 may be more restrictive, Grant said.

More information can be found on Gov. Gordon’s COVID-19 website: covid19.wyo.gov/home.