Wyoming 2-1-1 is a statewide helpline which provides free, confidential information and referrals to health and human services. By dialing 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state of Wyoming, people are linked to information about COVID-19 as well as local resources, from both government and nonprofit agencies.
2-1-1 is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. Service is available statewide by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-425-7138 during normal business hours.
Callers requesting information outside standard business hours may leave a voicemail message and will receive a follow-up call the next business day.
Wyoming 2-1-1 also connects callers to other health and human services in their community. Many of these resources may also be needed by Wyoming residents at this time.
CDC COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/children-faq.html
Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 website: health.wyo.gov
Questions can also be emailed to wdh-covid-19@wyo.gov.
