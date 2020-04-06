Converse County has it’s fourth positive case of COVID-19.
The case was confirmed by Converse County Management and Converse County Public Health Sunday night.
The individual is a woman in her 70s, lives in Douglas and is hospitalized, according to the agencies.
Officials are investigating where she may have contracted the virus from.
“Her contacts are still pending investigation so at this point we don’t know yet for sure where it came from,” CCPH Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin said Monday morning.
The woman is in stable condition, she said.
*This is a developing story and will updated as we receive further information.
