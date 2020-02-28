Max Schwartz has been found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault. The 12 member jury came back with a decision around 8:10 p.m. Thursday evening after starting deliberations earlier that evening.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

A jury trial surrounding the murder of Joseph Schwartz in October 2018 began Monday morning in state district court. Maxwell Schwartz, 31, is facing a first degree murder charge in his brother’s death.

Schwartz was originally charged with aggravated assault and second degree murder but the latter was changed to first degree in late 2018.

Officers responded to a residence after a 911 call was made where a male, believed to be Joseph, requested help for his “little brother,” presumably Maxwell, according to court documents.

The caller was talking to dispatch when he suddenly began asking “Max” what he was doing. Joseph became louder and yelled, “Max, you just stabbed me.” The dispatcher attempted to question what was happening when Joseph again spoke with Max: “Give me that” and “Oh my gosh, Max. Are you (expletive) kidding me?” court documents quoted the 911 call transcript.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported hearing screaming coming from inside the house. They forced their way into the residence and saw Joseph laying in the hallway with a pool of blood around his head, according to court documents.

Officers also found Maxwell laying on the kitchen floor screaming.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents reported that they could hear a lot of commotion in the background of the recorded call. The dispatcher attempted to speak with Joseph several times after the initial conversation but received no response.

Jury selection finished Monday and, opening arguments concluded before witness testimony started Tuesday.