Julie Andrews is nowhere to be seen, but The Sound of Music will be seen and felt throughout the town. The Douglas High School theater department is putting on a performance of the classic musical Friday and Saturday. Curtains will be raised at 7 p.m. with admission free to all at the DHS auditorium.

“This show is one of the classics that so many people watched when we were growing up and it’s kind of fun to do a show that’s a classic,” Director Randy Gifford said.

While the beloved film sticks in the minds of most people, the DHS students are putting on the musical written by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Because of this, Gifford warned, some of the songs could seem out of order to attendees.

The true story of Maria Von Trapp and the Von Trapp family, the musical will instantly bring everyone who attends the to World War II era Austria.

Miriam Harris and Andrew Gifford are starring as Maria and Captain Von Trapp, respectively. The cast of Bearcats give everything they have on the stage for one another, their friends and their families.

“Once they get on stage and do that final performance and they step back and say ‘Wow, we really accomplished something that was meaningful and that was appreciated by the community. That’s what I enjoy,” Randy said.