Governor Mark Gordon and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler met to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission today to “define and clarify roles of the different agencies,” Gordon said.
Gordon thinks this agreement will lift burdens currently on the industry.
“I hope it makes domestic production more affordable under any circumstance, so I think it’ll help,” he commented.
Wheeler said that, as of now, there’s nothing on the MOU that will change current Wyoming EPA regulations.
“(The MOU) is to try to make sure that you aren’t getting hit from multiple voices in D.C. and you can continue regulating how you have been,” he said.
Wheeler also said he believes that uranium mining and processing is more environmentally friendly in the U.S. than anywhere in the world.
Gordon stressed the importance of utilizing national uranium mines.
“Off shoring for uranium is not a good choice,” he said. “We have a robust mining industry here. It’s nice to see the trump administration recognize how important this is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.