A second Converse County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the Converse County Emergency Management Agency.
It was reported that the second case is a male in his 50’s from Glenrock who came in contact with the virus through a previously known case. He is not being hospitalized but is recovering at home.
The number of cases in Wyoming is currently at 130.
For more information about state wide cases, please follow this link: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/ disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/
Information regarding COVID-19 can be found at: the Converse County Government website:
https://conversecounty.org/473/COVID-19
Converse County Emergency Management Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Converse-County-Emergency-Management-121916527891193/
Converse County Public Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/conversecountypublichealth/
