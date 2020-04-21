Wyoming’s COVID-19-related deaths increased by four people today, April 21, bringing the total up to six individuals who have died due to the virus in the Cowboy State.

Four Fremont County residents, all previously identified as laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, have died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man, officials said. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

WDH reports there are 320 confirmed cases as of today and 116 probable cases across Wyoming.

On Sunday a Douglas woman who is an employee at Safeway was confirmed as COVID-19 positive.

Following the investigation of the case, Converse County Emergency Management and Converse County Public Health stressed the threat to the public is low. Safeway Senior Director of Public Affairs/Government Relations Kristine Staaf confirmed Safeway has undergone rigorous cleaning protocols and will continue to disinfect hourly.

Safeway will remain open and are monitoring employees and reminding everyone to practice hand-washing. They are performing health screenings on employees, Staaf said.

CCPH Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin said today she wishes to remind everyone that Converse County has determined the risk to the public from the COVID positive Safeway employee is low.

“Safeway is conducting health screenings for all employees at the start and finish of their shifts. If employees do not feel well, they should notify their supervisor and stay at home. Employees who feel ill should notify their supervisor, stay at home and coordinate with their health care provider,” Cowardin said.

Public health is working together with Safeway to review all possible contacts of the positive employee.

“Following guidelines from the CDC and Wyoming Department of Health, none of the contacts with employees or customers met the requirements to issue quarantine orders. The employee was wearing a cloth mask for the majority of time in question. CDC guidance does not recommend testing for anyone that is asymptomatic,” she noted.

After CCPH completed the employee’s contact investigation, Cowardin said they are not aware of any probable cases at Safeway or of any pending tests.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation. Safeway will notify us of any changes to an employee’s status. We will continue to work with all employees and management of Safeway to monitor the situation. Again, at this point there are no contacts that were issued quarantine orders or are under monitoring by our office. The risk to the public is low. We really want to stress that at this time,” she said.

For the most up-to-date information and/or statistics on COVID-19, visit the Wyoming Department of Health online at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.