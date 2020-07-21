Converse County Public Health and Converse County Emergency Management announced Monday, July 20 they had received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is case number 20 for Converse County.
The individual who tested positive is male, in his 20s, lives in Douglas and is recovering at home. Officials reported he had contact with a previous known positive person.
City, town and county representatives are working in unison to ensure the health and safety of our residents.
Statewide, the COVID-19 count is 1,790, with recovered cases at 1,336.
For more information about statewide cases, please visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.