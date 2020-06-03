Bailey Brooks, Madison Carter, Michaela Hill and Harley Rhoades, all of Douglas, were named to the Chadron State College Spring 2020 President’s List. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average.

Devin Fulton, Joseph Taylor, of Glenrock, and Dallas Wik, of Douglas, were named to the Chadron State College Spring 2020 Dean’s list. Students on the listed have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

James Downs, of Glenrock, graduated from Chadron State College with a master of arts in education degree.

Michaela Hill, of Douglas, graduated Chadron State College with a bachelor of arts degree. She was also recognized by the college for social work.

Melody Bergquist, of Douglas, graduated with a master of education degree from Chadron State College.

Jacy Busboom, of Douglas, was awarded the Recognized Student Organization Award of Excellence from the Campus Activities Center for their efforts throughout the past year.

Kelsie Deanna-Lynn Soto, of Douglas, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry and forensic science.

Amanda Cowley, Jamie Ferguson, Celia Muncy, Trevor Sorg and Brandy Swisher, of Douglas, with Natalie Harris, of Glenrock, were named to the Eastern Wyoming College Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average.

Jonathan Cook and Jaylene Oliver, of Douglas, were named to the Eastern Wyoming College Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll. Students on the list have at least a 3.5 grade point average

