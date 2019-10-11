Officers were called to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Converse County regarding a 57-year-old male that had been stabbed along the 200 block of North 6th Street on Oct. 2, 2019. The individual succumbed to his wounds five days later on Oct. 7, 2019 and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The names of the individuals involved are not being released pending further investigation. The case remains in an active investigation status, there is no threat to the community.
Agencies involved:
Douglas Police Department
Converse County Sheriffs Office
Converse County Coroner
Converse County Attorney’s Office
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation
Mills Police Department
Casper Police Department
Wyoming Highway Patrol
More details will be in next week's edition of the Douglas Budget.
