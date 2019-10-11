police line

Officers were called to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Converse County regarding a 57-year-old male that had been stabbed along the 200 block of North 6th Street on Oct. 2, 2019. The individual succumbed to his wounds five days later on Oct. 7, 2019 and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The names of the individuals involved are not being released pending further investigation. The case remains in an active investigation status, there is no threat to the community.

Agencies involved:

​Douglas Police Department

​Converse County Sheriffs Office

​Converse County Coroner​

​Converse County Attorney’s Office

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

Mills Police Department

Casper Police Department

Wyoming Highway Patrol

More details will be in next week's edition of the Douglas Budget.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.