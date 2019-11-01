The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued several no unnecessary travel advisories in and around the Douglas area.
There have been several accidents that Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are working on I-25 and WYO 59, according to WHP Sergeant Randy Starkey.
There is currently no unnecessary travel on I-25 between Glendo and Glenrock and on WYO 59 between Douglas and Wright.
Roads in the area are slick with snowfall while the wind is creating blowing snow that reduces visibility.
