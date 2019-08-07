A Casper man was charged July 26 with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and duty to stop a vehicle where there is death or personal injury.

Frederick Stump, 34, was stopped by Glenrock police on US 18/20, after a report of a female that had been run over and dragged by a vehicle at the Bixby Fishing Access on Tank Farm Road. The suspected vehicle had left the scene, according to police affidavit.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center, was in and out of consciousness and had visual injuries to her stomach, arms and legs, with unknown internal injuries. The victim had bruising and lacerations on her right elbow where she stated her arm was stuck in the door, was drug alongside the vehicle and then run over by the rear tire, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses and the victim were able to give a vehicle description and to identify the occupants of the vehicle, the driver Stump and Mike and Brett Krohn.

The Ford Explorer was stopped with Stump alone in the vehicle. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

As Stump was handcuffed and sitting in the patrol car, the officer noticed that Stump had his handcuffs down around his legs and was attempting to maneuver out of them. Stump immediately asked for his attorney after his Miranda Rights were read, according to the affidavit.

A plastic wrap allegedly containing marijuana was located in his jeans pocket during a search. Law enforcement also noted that the vehicle Stump was driving had a left palm print on the lower portion of the driver door, along with several other marks along the driver’s side where a person’s body could have disturbed the dirt on it while being drug along beside it, police said.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Driving while under the influence is punishable by up to six months in prison and $750 fine.

Possession of less than three ounces of marijuana carries a maximum punishment of one year in prison and $1,000 fine.

Driving under suspension carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison ant $750 fine.

Duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves death or personal injury carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and $5,000 fine.

Stump has been bound over to the Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.