The polls have closed and the tallies are in.

Results for the special election in Converse County regarding a new Douglas Recreation Center and a remodeled Glenrock Recreation Center are as follows: 3,673 votes, with 1,711 for and 1,961 against.

"We had a 65.80% voter turnout which is huge for a special election. Thanks to all of you who took the time to exercise your right and privilege. It's appreciated," Converse County Clerk Lucile Taylor said on the social media page Citizens For An Informed Douglas.

For more detailed coverage of the special election see the Nov. 6 issue of The Douglas-Budget and the Nov. 7 edition of the Glenrock Independent.