Schools closed for the rest of the year

Douglas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year, according to a Douglas School District Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes in a press release early Monday morning.
Wyoming schools are to remain closed under the new extended orders from the Wyoming Department of Health through May 18. Districts may make a request to their county health officer to bring very small numbers of students into school buildings for special educational needs. The district is crafting such a request, but it must be approved locally, and then must be approved by the state health officer and the Wyoming attorney general.
The school administrators had considered opening the schools for small groups of students who may need additional help from teachers, but that may change.
“The option to bring a very small number of students with specific educational needs is limited and could only happen in very tight, and controlled circumstances to protect the health and safety of students and staff members,” Fenton-Hughes said. “If the request is approved, the district will evaluate student needs on a case-by-case basis in the upcoming days. This would involve very few of our students. Schools will directly contact families of those students if the plan is approved.”
Plans are being made for all students to retrieve their personal items from schools and to return school property, library books, and pay fines. Students and parents will be notified about when this will happen.
