Compiled from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Wyoming’s coronavirus case count grew to 162 on Friday morning, an increase of nine from the previous day.

The Wyoming Health Department announced that as of 10 a.m. Friday, nine new cases were reported in six counties, including the first case recorded in Lincoln County.

The increase came in the wake of the announcement by state health officials that after completing more than 1,800 tests of samples from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the state’s Public Health Laboratory will limit the samples it tests.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, announced Thursday the laboratory would only test samples from high-priority patients, health care workers and first responders.

Harrist said the move is designed to preserve the supply of testing materials available to the lab.

“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” she said. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”

Harrist said for the time being, testing would be limited to samples from the following: Health care workers and first responders; hospitalized patients; patients or staff in facilities such as nursing homes; people over 65 with underlying health conditions and the people who have close contact with them; and pregnant women.

Harrist recommended that samples from other patients be sent to private commercial laboratories.

As of Friday morning, Laramie County remained the hardest hit in Wyoming with 37 cases. Teton County had 32; Fremont County had 27; Natrona had 21; Sheridan had 10; Johnson had eight; Campbell had six; Albany had four; Carbon, Converse and Sweetwater had three cases each, Washakie and Goshen counties had two. Park, Sublette Lincoln and Uinta counties each had one case.