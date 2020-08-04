County officials announce 22nd case of COVID-19

A 22nd confirmed case of COVID-19 has been announced by the Converse County Public Health Department Tuesday afternoon.
The individual is a female in her 20s, is at home and contacted the virus through community spread. The individual is asymptomatic, meaning they had no symptoms, but are still able to transmit the virus to others, according to health officials.
Converse County currently has two active cases.
