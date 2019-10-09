The Converse County Hospital Foundation picked up a tidy sum – more than $50,000 according to early tallies – at its fundraiser Saturday night.

Residents from around the county showed up in their fanciest boots and brightest bling to Boots and Bling ready for the silent and live auction and dancing.

Colorful lights lit up one side of the room while the other side had rows of tables filled with silent auction items. A stage in the middle was ready for the band after the live auction finished.

After a cocktail hour, foundation board President Bob Kayser welcomed everyone and talked about the important work that the foundation does and how it supports not just the hospital but also nursing students at Eastern Wyoming College/Douglas campus.

EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers and EWC Director of Nursing Suzey Delger were on hand to present MHCC Chief Nursing Officer Cristy Cobb an award for her support of the nursing program and to highlight the scholarships given by the foundation to former nursing students who now work at the hospital.

“Without your support we wouldn’t have the amazing nursing program that we do,” Delger said as she handed Cobb the award.

The foundation also assists in buying equipment and supporting all departments of the hospital, including the emergency department, first responders and the Stella Beard Infusion Center.

Douglas High School cheer squad members were on hand to pass out appetizers and serve dinner to guests, as well as cleaning up after the auction was over.

Silent auction items ranged from seasonal wreaths, beauty packages from local salons, various art pieces and other fun items.

The live auction was held after dinner where items were furiously bid on and where friends and family bid against each other to claim the prize. Items on the auction block included a large metal Steamboat, a custom built bar, prints from area artists and trips to Mexico, Alaska and Nashville, Tennessee, among others.

New hospital CEO Matt Dammeyer and his wife Maria were welcomed by the crowd.

“We’re really excited to finally be here,” Dammeyer said. “I’ve been on the job for a week and I’m very excited about some of the work we do.”

After all the items were auctioned off, guests were invited to stay and fill the dance floor with live music.

The fundraiser raised more than $50,000, after expenses, with sponsorships, auctions items and ticket sales, according to Converse County Hospital Foundation Executive Director Jenn Rinn.

“This is the first year that our event will bring in that much,” Rinn said. “We have such a giving community and appreciate all the support.”