Safety resources for Converse County residents facing domestic violence, sexual assault or other abusive emergency crisis situations are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been strongly suggested people stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic to flatten the curve, and should. But, home could be the least safe place for women, men and/or children dealing with domestic abuse.

Being housebound can increase everyday stressors and pressure. Add to that the anxiety and wide array of emotions people are experiencing during the crisis and it can be a recipe for abuse.

“Emergency shelters across Wyoming are full to the brim right now. Phone calls and phone services have jumped dramatically in the last few weeks,” Converse Hope Center Executive Director Amy Needham said Thursday.

CHC’s Douglas and Glenrock offices are closed to in-person visits due to the coronavirus and social distancing, but Needham and CHC advocates are still on the clock – around the clock – working from home with anyone who needs them.

They want to help.

“Our biggest fear is that individuals who need our services during the stay-at-home order aren’t able to get them,” she said.

“With the offenders possibly being laid off or not working due to the stay-at-home order, the danger of increased violence is a very real possibility.”

It’s extremely important to stay in contact with friends and family during this time – as best as one can.

“Phone calls, FaceTime, Facebook, Zoom or any other app or program which allows you face-to-face contact is a great way to check in on someone you may be worried about. Taking care of each other is imperative during this time of chaos and confusion,” she explained.

CHC advocates will continue to provide free support, help and services for new and existing clients.

If you need help don’t hesitate to call CHC’s HOPELINE at 307-358-4800, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and ask to speak to an advocate.

If you feel your life is in danger do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.

CHC is a non-profit organization serving victims of crime including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child, adult and elder abuse.

They provide responses to crisis situations, needs for emergency shelter, victim compensation assistance, transitional housing assistance, transportation assistance, emergency financial assistance, and more.

“This is our job – and we love it. We have an accountability and responsibility to help. Wholeheartedly, integrally, we are here for our clients and members. We’re all working together. We will get through this time together,” Needham said.

Who to call for help:

In an emergency situation call 9-1-1

Converse Hope Center: 307-358-4800, 24/7 help

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or if you can’t speak safely text LOVEIS to 22522.

Solutions for Life: 307-358-2846

New Beginnings Counseling LLC: (307) 234-9907

Jane Stearns, Family Counselor: (307) 358-0638

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255