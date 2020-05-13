Ayres Natural Bridge green-lighted for its 100th anniversary celebration

Natural Bridge Park Caretaker Doug Macdonald received the go-ahead from Converse County Commissioners to move forward with plans for the Ayres Natural Bridge 100-year anniversary celebration July 18.

Macdonald spoke with commissioners last week when he called in with updates on the park. The big question on his mind: Will the park be able to host its big celebration this summer given all the restrictions in place and with the LaPrele Dam situation hanging over its head?

Commissioner Robert Short told Macdonald to go ahead with plans for the centennial celebration. Commissioner Tony Lehner agreed with Short, but suggested Macdonald have a contingency plan in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and any state mandates that may still be in place at the time or any new ones handed down if the pandemic makes a return.

“Plan to proceed at this juncture. If something goes sideways, we can adjust. It looks like we’re progressing in a favorable fashion,” Short told the park caretaker.

Lehner said there should be a back-up plan in place that includes social distancing requirements, just in case they’re needed.

“There should be some kind of modifications to a full-blown (celebration) in place that takes into account social distancing. There may still be requirements. It would be a good idea to talk to public health and let them know what you would like to do and get some feedback from public health before going too much further. If they have modifications to the (plan), then include them. We can do it in time to make it happen,” he said.

The summer celebration is set to include numerous events, including informative sessions on the geology, biology and botany of the park, a free hot dog lunch, bird watching session, a photography competition, presentation on the history of the park, LaPrele Dam and power house, and live entertainment.

For more information on submitting photography content to the Ayres Natural Bridge competition, visit the “Ayres Natural Bridge Park Photo Contest Entry Page” on Facebook. The deadline is July 1 to submit entries. More information about the contest is on page A-8 of this issue of the Budget.

While the park is open now for day use, camping will resume May 15. Macdonald said the park will follow the same guidelines as state parks at this time. He is presently advertising to hire summer positions at the park and is looking forward to things getting back to normal sometime soon.

LaPrele Dam

and snowpack

Meanwhile, another big issue for the park and others down stream of the LaPrele Irrigation District’s reservoir has been the higher-than-average snowpack until April.

Wyoming NOAA hydrologist Jim Fahey said April precipitation totals across Wyoming were 75-85 percent of average. This is good news for LaPrele Dam, which sits above Ayres Natural Bridge. The dam, which is experiencing some structural damage, is mandated by the state to stay approximately 5,500 feet below maximum capacity.

“Precipitation numbers varied between 135 percent of normal over the Snake River Basin (far western Wyoming) to 60 to 65 percent of average over the Powder and Belle Fourche Drainages (northeastern Wyoming). Current water year (October 2019 - April 2020) precipitation across Wyoming was 90 to 100 percent of average,” Fahey said.

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming was 85 to 95 percent of median by early May.

“Snowpack ‘water’ numbers and/or were the highest across basins in northwestern Wyoming, varying between 105 to 115 percent of median. SWEs across basins in south central through southwestern Wyoming (Sweetwater, Upper Bear, and Lower Green Basins) were below 85 percent of median,” he explained.

Near normal (95 to 105 percent) snowmelt stream flow volumes are still expected across several major basins in Wyoming. Above average snowmelt stream flow volumes are expected across portions of the Laramie, Upper North Platte, Shoshone and Snake River Watersheds.