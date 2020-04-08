It’s that time of year again – time to make your selection as to who you want to deliver your natural gas.

This-N-That Second Hand Store, LLC is currently collecting Choice Gas selection forms for the 2020 Wyoming Choice Gas selection period April 3-23.

People who use natural gas should have received a ballot form in the mail, and they can either fill them out themselves or rely on a co-op system whereby they pool their usage to bargain for a better rate.

“We collect these selection forms to compile into a group. We then present this information to each supplier asking them to give us their best market index plus adder price quote. The supplier that has the cheapest quote gets the group’s business,” said Stacey Poppinga, of This-N-That, who as organized a pool effort since 2012.

“We’re carrying on the tradition Jim Schneider, the original owner of This-N-That, started decades ago. The group is open to anyone who receives a Choice Gas Selection Form,” she said.

A drop box is set up outside the store at 117 North 3rd Street and is accessible Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ballot selection forms can be dropped off in the box while still social distancing. Those electing to use this can sign the ballots but should not fill out the selection or pricing information.

“We can also make arrangements to get them from you if you do not wish to come to us. We don’t want anyone to miss out because of COVID-19,” Poppinga said.

For more information contact Poppinga at (307) 358-3939 or on Facebook by searching for thisnthatwyoming.

The ballots also contain contact information for each of the companies vying for your natural gas business this year.