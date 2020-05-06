This map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
The new statewide total of coronavirus cases is 479, an increase of 27 from yesterday afternoon.
Campbell, Laramie and Sweetwater counties' cases all increased by one; Fremont County's cases increased by 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.