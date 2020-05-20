Coffee club gets creative with backyard socializing

The sun was high in the sky and shining brightly, the wind was calm and birds were flying around looking for food and items to help build their nests.
Along with the chirping of the birds came laughter and chatting, this time from humans.
“We really missed getting together and visiting,” Jeri Philbrick said. “So we decided that we would meet for coffee while still following the social distancing guidelines.”
The small coffee club has been meeting for years. It’s a way for them to catch up on what’s going on, talk about future plans and celebrate birthdays and other special events. The COVID-19 pandemic had put a stop to their meeting over the past two months and club members were getting anxious to meet again.
“The guideline was to maintain six feet away from each other and since most places were still closed I thought we could meet outside,” Philbrick said. “The weather is getting so nice and I knew of a perfect place to meet.”
Below Philbrick’s house is an empty lot on South 7th Street which serves as a meeting place where friends could bring their own chair and coffee and have an opportunity to catch up with each other.
“This is our third time meeting,” Judi Skeen said. “It’s been great to get out of the house and socialize again.”
The group meets weekly and will be making the empty lot their new meeting place for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.