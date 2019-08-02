On Sunday, July 28, the winning number for the WyoLotto™ Ragtime Raffle was announced on Finals Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The winning ticket number is 052349 and was purchased on June 27, at Shatto’s Frontier Drug located on 1202 East Richards in Douglas.
The new raffle game, which launched June 9, sold 53,853 tickets, making it the best odds of any WyoLotto game.
