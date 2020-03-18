**ATTENTION**

Converse County Government Agencies are working to limit the spread of COVID 19 by limiting public gatherings within the Courthouse and other County Buildings.

As of March 19, 2020 - The County and the Courthouse will continue to conduct business, but with modifications. All listed restrictions remain in effect until lifted or modified.

In-person conduct of business is significantly reduced or eliminated.

All County agencies are directing the public to reduce and avoid in-person conduct of County business and each department is providing ways to conduct business remotely.

“Walk-in” service is strictly limited. Please check on-line or by calling before going to the agency. Each agency has different procedures-including “BY APPOINTMENT ONLY” in many cases. Please read carefully and/or contact as directed, for any agency you intend to use.

Converse County recognizes we are public servants and we have important work that must be attended to and we are committed to continue serving the community. However, due to the rapid developments relating to the COVID-19 virus, these safety measures are implemented to protect our employees as well as the community.

We are encouraging our community to follow the guidelines outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to minimize the spread and risks of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, remaining home if you are feeling ill or if you are in an “at risk” category. Please utilize the online services and/or mail in services for the following services and/or use the contact methods provided:

If an in-person appointment is necessary, you may be asked health screening questions to understand the risk to our county employees. Please do not try to schedule a walk in appointment if you have any symptoms, we can work with you complete your business. Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 2 of 7

Health Department:

For CCPH, services by appointment only. No strep tests or blood pressure checks.

Call 358-2536 to make an appointment.

Dial 211 for questions about local resources.

Call 358-7399 if you have questions about symptoms or testing.

Assessor:

The Assessor’s office will be closed to un-scheduled walk-in patrons for now. Most Assessor questions may be addressed via the phone or by email. If you must see us in person, you must schedule an appointment and follow some safety precautions.

If you have Veteran Exemptions forms, Personal Property renditions, Oil & Gas renditions or any other documents for the Assessor’s office there is a ‘drop box’ outside of our office (Suite 126) on the first floor of the Courthouse.

You may also:

Fax them to: 307.358.4065

Email to: assessor@conversecountwy.gov

Phone #: 307-358-2741

Mail: PO Box 57 Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney:

The County Attorney Office will be physically manned from 8-5 each workday.

The office is locked and visitors are discouraged.

Access may be gained by calling 358-5020 or through email at attorney@conversecountywy.gov

A drop box outside the door may be used to deposit mail, police reports, etc.

Clerk:

Call 358-2244 for more information.

A person who has any cough, shortness of breath, or a fever will not be able to enter our office. However, we still wish to accommodate you, so please call the number above so other arrangements can be made for you, if possible.

DROPBOX OPTION: There will be a drop box outside the door at the Clerk’s office that Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 3 of 7

may be utilized by customers. If you have questions pertaining to paperwork that you need processed and/or recorded by our office, please call the number above first as you may not need to come in at all.

ONLINE PAYMENT OPTION: An option for online payment via the Converse County Treasurer’s office will be available. Please go to conversecounty.org/payments to make your payment. Call the number above with any questions.

DOCUMENT RECORDING: E-Recoding and mailed documents will be processed as usual. Hard copy documents that need to be recorded can be mailed in or put in a sealed envelope and placed in our drop box along with your contact information.

DOCUMENT RESEARCH: The vault will be closed until further notice for onsite research. All documents (1889 to present) are available online through www.idocmarket.com

and www.conversecounty.org click on the “iDoc” icon at the bottom of the screen. If you are unsure how to proceed, please call the number above. The Quick Pass option has been significantly reduced to $1.00 for a two hour period (all other terms still apply to Quick Pass; no other pass fee has been reduced). Once we reopen our vault to the public, prices for Quick Pass will return to $8.00.

TITLES: Mail original Title or UCCC paperwork, or put in a sealed envelope and place in the drop box outside Clerk’s office along with your contact information. Email to clerk@conversecountywy.gov or fax to 307-358-5998 for review only. Titles that must be processed in person will be by appointment only. Please call the number above to make arrangements.

MARRIAGE LICENSES: Marriage licenses will be processed by appointment only; customers may call the number above to make an appointment. Only the couple getting married will be allowed to enter the office.

ELECTIONS & VOTER REGISTRATION: Voter registration applications are available online at https://www.conversecounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/923/Voter-Registration-Application-PDF Follow the instructions on the first page of the application, or call the number above for questions.

NOTARIES: Notarized documents will be done by appointment only. Please call the number above to make arrangements. Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 4 of 7

Commissioners:

The Commissioners meetings will continue as scheduled but attendance by phone and video conference will be used whenever possible.

Contact Karen Rimmer, County Clerk to schedule an appointment, 358-2244.

Clerk of District Court:

This office will remain open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday - Friday. One of the changes will be is that only 1 person will be allowed into this office at a time. Call 358- 3165 for more information.

A Metal Drop Box will be placed in hallway beside the door to deposit mail and/or payments and/or filings for the Court. Envelopes are supplied and a Receipt will follow in the mail. Clearly document information on all important envelopes and filings.

All work will be processed within 24 hours of receiving it for sanitizing purposes.

This office is encouraging the use of Fax filing and E-mail filing. We have elected to reduce traffic flow by waiving the Fax and E-mail fees through March 31, 2020 or till further notice.

Please call office before you Fax or E-mail. Limit to 10 pages at a time and following up with Identical documents to this office, pursuant to WRCP 5(e).

Online payments will be made available soon, please contact the office for details.

This office is promoting Child Support Payments to be directly sent to:

Wy State Disbursement Unit

2300 Capitol Ave., 5th Floor, Ste A

Cheyenne, WY 82002

(888)570-9914

Also available is the on-line payment method. Get Registered and Pay.

https://sites.google.com/a/wyo.gov/dfsweb/child-support-enforcement

Payments can still be received in this office, if necessary.

District Court Judge:

When possible, we will schedule hearings by telephone & videoconference.

We will vacate & continue non-essential hearings that cannot be conducted effectively by telephone or video (civil matters, etc.).

We will attempt to limit any and all hearings/trials to 2-3 days per week. Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 5 of 7

For constitutionally and statutorily required hearings (e.g., criminal and juvenile), we also will limit hearings/trials to 2-3 days per week.

Anyone with symptoms of illness should communicate as much to the Court in advance of the hearing so that it may be rescheduled.

Our Judge’s Chambers door will remain locked; admission will be on an as-needed basis only.

Counsel/clients/Clerks/witnesses/others are asked to await their hearings/trials in the hallway outside Judge’s Chambers. Our office will notify folks of the next scheduled hearing so that individuals can proceed into the courtroom; non-essential people for court proceedings (e.g., support groups) are encouraged to stay home.

No “in chambers” conferences or hearings will be held.

Anyone with court business/questions should communicate via email and/or by telephone. Our office will respond as quickly as possible.

No members of the public or law enforcement should be referred to our office in person – all inquiries should begin via telephone and/or email (we will set necessary appointments with individuals).

Contact 307-358-5693 for more information.

Extension Office

The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events and programming through May 15. This suspension includes all 4-H and Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) in-person events, including 4-H club/project meetings, commercial pesticide testing, one-on-one field consultations and other similar events and activities.

If you have questions, please call 358-2417.

Joint Communications Center:

Access to the public is limited to the pass-through drawer and by telephone.

Contact 358-1994 for an non-emergency appointment.

We will Notarize your documents for you however safety precautions will be taken to ensure there is no transmission of the virus.

Road and Bridge:

The office will be closed to walk-in patrons for now. We regret the inconvenience this may cause.

Road & Bridge will only take Oversize/Overweight permit applications by phone, email, or fax. We can mail self-issue permits to your company as usual. Please mail, email, or fax. We can mail self-issue permits to your company as usual. Please mail, email, or fax in any self-issue permits until further notice. Do not hand deliver any permits (OS/OW permits, Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 6 of 7

bore, or approach permits) until further notice or without an appointment.

Please call the Road & Bridge Department to schedule an appointment or in case of an emergency at 307-358-3602.

Sheriff’s Department and Jail:

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office will remain operational in both the criminal and administration capacities. As always, if you have an emergency call 911.

There will be no non-essential persons in the jail including Bible Study, and personal visits with inmates.

No Non-essential paperwork via the front window.

We will not accept money or property for an inmate at the facility. All money and approved property will need to be sent via the United States Postal Service (USPS) or other mailing services. Money will need to be in the form of a money order or a cashier’s check.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office Administrative division will cancel the following

Conceal Carry Permit Applications (please call about renewals)

No FINGERPRINTS for the public.

Non-essential paperwork via the front window. (Records requests will continue to be made via USPS and/or email.)

No tours of the facility until further notice.

All oversize and overweight permits will be issued electronically.

Special Projects:

All business with the Special Projects Office will be handled through email holly.richardson@conversecountywy.gov or by calling: 307-358-1990

You may also mail any communications to:

Converse County Special Projects

107 N. 5th Street Suite B-6

Douglas, WY 82633

Surveyor:

No ““walk-ins” appointments only: Should you need to speak to someone, please call 307-359-4105. Eff: 3/19/2020 Page 7 of 7

You may also email your communications to: artie.schubert@conversecountywy.gov

You may also mail any communications to:

Converse County Surveyor 107 N. 5th Street Suite B-3 Douglas, WY 82633

Treasurer

The Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public, eliminating face-to-face transactions but is still serving all customer needs in these alternative ways:

Online – go to conversecounty.org/payments

Mail – send to County Treasurer, 107 N 5th St Rm 129, Douglas WY 82633

Email – email conversecountytreasurer@gmail.com

Phone – call 307-358-3120

Vehicle Services available using these methods include:

Vehicle Renewals, New Plates (if title is processed), Sales Tax, ORV Stickers, Snowmobile Stickers, Specialty Plates, Mobile Machinery Stickers, Lost Stickers, Lost Plates, Temporary Worker Permits, Temporary Plates

Property Tax Services available:

Property Tax Payments, Tax Receipts, Mobile Home Moving Permit Applications, Certificate of Purchase Payments

Payments may also be left in the drop box outside the Douglas office for processing and mailing.

Postage fees for all services will be waived until further notice.

To contact us regarding any services, email conversecountytreasurer@gmail.com or call 307-358-3120.