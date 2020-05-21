Visitors to Glendo State Park are reminded that due to a water leak the dump station and adjacent potable water is closed during the Memorial Day weekend.
Park staff are working to get the leak fixed, however, it is not anticipated to be repaired by Monday evening.
Visitors are encouraged to fill their trailers with water before arriving and plan to use dump stations outside Glendo State Park. Potable water will be available at the campgrounds.
Glendo State Park apologizes for the inconvenience.
