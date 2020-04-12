Converse County Public Health and Converse County Emergency Management have received notification of two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Converse County’s positive cases up to eight people as of April 12.
One of the individuals is a male in his 50s and lives in Rolling Hills. He is connected to a previously known-positive case.
The second individual lives in Douglas and is a male in his 50s. His contact with a known-positive is unknown, CCEM reported.
Both individuals are recuperating at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.