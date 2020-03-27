The Converse County Public Health Department, in conjunction with Converse County Emergency Management received notification today, March 27 of one individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual lives in Converse County.
No further information regarding this case has been released at this time.
Representatives from the City of Douglas, Town of Glenrock, Town of Rolling Hills and the Converse County Commissioners are working together to ensure the health and safety of all residents.
*This is an ongoing story which will be updated as we receive more information.
Please visit:
Converse County government webpage: www.conversecounty.org/473/COVID-19
Converse County Emergency Mgmt. social media page: www.facebook.com/Converse-County-Emergency-Management-121916527891193/
Converse County Public Health: https://www.facebook.com/conversecountypublichealth/
