U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will visit Wyoming July 30-31. During his time in the state he will visit Thunder Basin National Grassland.
Gov. Mark Gordon, Thunder Basin National Grassland Supervisor Russ Bacon, U.S. Forest Service Region 2 Forester Brian Ferebee, Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvick and other local stakeholders will meet with Perdue during his visit.
This will be Perdue’s second visit to Wyoming and his first visit to Thunder Basin National Grassland, one of only 20 national grasslands in the United States. Its more than 500,000 acres serve as wildlife habitat, livestock forage, and are underlain with vast mineral resources.
