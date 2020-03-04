Painting beautiful sounds earns him teacher of year

Tim Painter paces back and forth at the front of a full room of high school students hoisting their trusty musical instruments.

Every few seconds, he flips his brown and white baton into the air, says a few instructional sentences to his students. They listen intently.

Painter is known to be firm in his expectations, but is so likeable by his students, they listen.

He cracks a joke and a subsequent smile and keeps pacing. It’s clear as he directs his band through song rehearsals he is right where he belongs.

Directing band students to discover new levels of growth they never dreamt possible is what he was put on this earth to do. At his job, you’ll be hard pressed to not see him smile fairly often.

“I love my job . . . it’s my dream job,” Painter explained. “The kids see it and feed off my energy.”

His love for music is contagious, too. With an attitude to make music fun, his students are following eagerly. They’re doing things they aren’t even required to. Why?

Because it’s fun.

In just two years at the helm full time, Painter has grown the band by an additional 20 students.

They all show up to the athletic events where the pep band plays, despite only being required to attend a handful each season. This his how they want to spend their Friday nights.

Witnessing Painter lead his classroom as a band director makes it pretty easy to see why he was named the school district’s teacher of the year.

He gets results, and does it in the most enjoyable way for everyone involved.

“I tell the kids all the time, ‘I will never let you achieve less than what you’re capable of in my class, I always push you to do what I believe you can do,’” he said. “From the beginning I’ve been a believer in that, if you want an excellent band, you set the bar. If the kids trust you, they’ll meet it no matter how high the expectations.”

Painter is in his fifth year teaching in Douglas. He started at Douglas Primary School working with K-2 students as a general music teacher for three years and assisting with the high school marching band in his spare time. For a year, he then split his time between K-1 students and at the high school. This year, he moved up to full time band director at the high school.

Being able to focus solely on high school students has made all the difference in enhancing the band overall, he said.

It was a huge deal for him in what he wanted for his career path, and has brought about big, positive changes in all things band related he believes.

If you hang around the band at a sporting event, you’ll see exactly what Painter has at work.

From miniature bands moving around the gym to personally playing pep music for each section of the crowd to bringing ratings of excellence for the marching band at state, the kids are having fun.

He is, too.

“They’re coming in before school and after school,” he said of his band students. “It fires me up.”

Music has been a part of most of his life, but that’s not why he loves teaching it.

“The most important thing is the connection to kids and building a family atmosphere with the band,” he said. “Once you trust them and they trust you . . . you can start to build an excellent band.”

Painter is well on his way. If anything, the enthusiasm beaming from students’ faces while performing means Painter is certainly doing his job in making band fun.

Music has been with Painter since he was in fifth grade, and still remains well embedded into his family today. His wife, Emily, has taught middle school choir for the past five years. With that, it is highly likely the pair’s 7-month-old son, Oliver, will take a liking to music as well.

Tim “pretty much grew up in Laramie,” before attending the University of Wyoming and graduating with a bachelors in music education in 2015. He plans to chase his masters in music education next fall.

When Painter learned he was this year’s teacher of the year, he couldn’t help but feel humbled by the recognition.

“I was incredibly humbled and honored,” Painter said, noting he’s in good company when looking at other teachers who’ve received this award in the past.

For him, it shows the work he’s put into the music department is being noticed outside the classroom walls.

He loves the support Douglas has shown him in his career as an educator. It makes coming to work every day worth it for him.

The fact Douglas residents support the arts, show up for events and has district support means he is right at home and where he needs to be.

“This is my career, this is my place, this is my town,” he said. “It’s a mix of emotions. I’m incredibly surprised and humbled. I have a lot to learn as a teacher. This is just the beginning.”