Drag racing is coming back to Douglas, at least for this weekend.

After the idea was first floated months back, the Converse County Commissioners last week voted unanimously to approve the drag race as part of the Ted Siers Memorial Car Show. The drag races will be on a 1/8 mile course.

It will take place all day on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., and lasting until around 5:30 p.m. For asafety purposes, spectators will be sitting behind the starting line. The only significant request made by the commissioners after going through the approved paperwork was that all cars must be street legal.

All of the cars must have seat belts and the drivers have to wear helmets when they race. There is a $25 registration fee for entering the car show, which is entirely going to cover the costs of the show and race, according to Cruz VonWald. Any money leftover after those costs and all funds raised from other events and attractions held this weekend will go to the family of Glen Webb.

Webb, 56, passed away after a battle with cancer on Aug. 27.

In addition to the drag race, a poker run will take place 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Sept. 4, VonWald presented the county commissioners with the information about the drag race, as well as the insurance paperwork. He said there will be volunteer paramedics as well on hand in case of emergency.

A parade will be held in Douglas at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of the races, he said. Registration can be done at a booth across the street from the Hotel Labonte in the city parking lot. Updates will be posted on the Ted Siers Memorial Car Show Facebook page.