Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... VERY WARM TEMPERATURES FRIDAY WILL GIVE WAY TO A DRASTIC COOL DOWN AND WIDESPREAD SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. A STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO EAST CENTRAL WYOMING TO INCLUDE DOUGLAS...LUSK AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY MORNING. THE FRONT WILL THEN SHIFT SOUTHWEST TO A LINE FROM RAWLINS TO CHEYENNE BY NOON SATURDAY. ALONG AND BEHIND THE FRONT...WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED. AS TEMPERATURES FALL THROUGH THE DAY...RAIN IS EXPECTED TO TURN OVER TO SNOW WITH HEAVIEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH NOON SUNDAY. SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. HEAVIEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY TO BE ACROSS CONVERSE...NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE HARRISON...CRAWFORD AND CHADRON AS WELL AS THE PINE RIDGE. THOSE MAKING TRAVEL PLANS SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE NEED TO STAY UP TO DATE ON THE WEATHER FORECAST AS TRAVEL COULD BECOME HAZARDOUS ON PARTS OF U.S 20...HIGHWAY 385 IN THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AS WELL AS INTERSTATES 25 AND 85 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. PLAN ON SNOW COVERED ROADS AND TRAVEL DELAYS SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH NOON SUNDAY. RANCHERS AND THOSE WITH OUTDOOR INTERESTS THIS WEEKEND SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR COLD WINTER CONDITIONS...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.