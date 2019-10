The stabbing victim that who later died of his injuries has been identified and a suspect is now in custody.

The victim, 57-year-old Mickey Box, of Casper, was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County emergency room Oct. 2 and died a week later, according to Douglas Police Department.

James Box, 31, of Casper, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and is being held pending his initial appearance in Converse County court.

James is accused of killing his father in an altercation that occurred Oct. 2 in a residence on the 200 block of North Sixth Street in Douglas.