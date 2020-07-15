The newly created Converse County Senior Citizens Service District will reap a windfall this year as the county’s property valuation spiked to $2.36 billion. So the entity voters created two years ago with a projected $1-$2 million in annual revenue will have just shy of $3 million to spend this year.

The board overseeing the new tax district will rely on a 1.25 mil levy to generate about $2.9 million beginning this month to provide for senior services in the county, primarily both senior citizens centers.

This is a nearly $600,000 uptick from last year when they received $2.3 million. Converse County Treasurer Joel Schell explained CCSCSD had a $2.3 million in revenue last fiscal year based on a 1.107 mil levy. Not only did the county valuation increase dramatically, the county upped the levy applied to taxes by .19 mils because the CCSCSD board asked for more even though they had a $500,000 cash carryover.

“How the process is supposed to work,” Schell said, “(is districts) send in their budget, and we set the levy to the amount necessary to generate that budget.”

The senior center board could have received up to 2 mils, the amount voters decided in last year’s election in November, so even though the mil levy went up from last year it was still far lower than the maximum they could have asked for.

“That should speak to the people, too. That we’re not trying to take more than what we need,” county senior center Director Nancie Fink said.

Of this year’s $2.9 million, about $1.7 is budgeted for Converse County Aging Services, which oversees the Douglas and Glenrock Senior Centers.

In the budget approved by the district board, the senior centers will get $1.7 million; of that, $900,000 is allocated for the cost of operating the centers, which will be disbursed in monthly payments of $75,000.

“We used to do it on half that, but we were barely surviving,” Fink said.

The other $866,800 of the $1.7 million is budgeted for special projects such as capital needs, building repairs and equipment.

The most expensive projects in the budget include $200,000 to enlarge the Douglas Senior Center kitchen and $250,000 to resurface the parking lot of the Glenrock center. Board Chair Tim Ricker said both projects are on hold until they are more certain about the economy and its impacts on future budgets.

“The parking lot is quite an extended deal,” he said, “because we don’t know how much it’s going to cost, or when we’ll get it started.”

All board members agreed that the parking lot desperately needed to be resurfaced.

“(There’s) pot holes everywhere. I mean the asphalt is almost non-existent,” board member Bill Canaday lamented.

Ricker said they still plan to proceed with a $50,000 project to work on the Douglas Senior Center parking lot.

“The parking lot realistically ought to get done within the next year, because it’s starting to fall apart,” he said.

The board also budgeted $110,000 toward two new vans, although the budget notes that they first plan to sell two of their buses and two of their vans.

“Those vehicles were so old that the amount of money we put into them just to maintain them was (more) expensive,” Canaday said.

According to Ricker, the district only plans to purchase one van in the near future despite the money being available in the budget for two.

As for the rest of their plans for the near future, the district board plans to first buy a new generator for the Douglas Senior Center for $10,000 and upgrade the phone system for $6,000.

“You just have to prioritize what is going to have the most impact for the most amount of people for each project that you do,” Fink explained.

About $1.1 million of the $2.9 million budget is allocated to the district, with $35,600 of that going toward administrative costs. The rest – about $1.1 million – will go into a reserve fund that is expected to be shown as cash carryover in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

“The reserve fund is kind of like an emergency fund,” Canaday said. “All of a sudden, the kitchen blows up, so now you need a new kitchen. That may be an exaggeration, but it’s so we can take care of unexpected expenses.”

District Treasurer Kathi Patceg said the district currently has more than $500,000 in reserves, a number not included in the $1.1 million, so the board should have about $1.6 million available.

Fink explained she expects to receive five federal and state grants for the senior centers as well. These cover expenses for various operations from home-delivered food to support for seniors in everyday activities.

“You have a grant, but it never covers what actually you do (want to do) with it,” Fink said. “The (expenses) the grant doesn’t cover has to come from allocated money, donated money, etc.”

Rucker and the other board members agreed access to revenue from the mil levy tax has allowed them to do more for the community’s senior citizens.

“The way this has worked out has really benefited the senior centers, without a doubt,” Rucker said.