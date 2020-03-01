The National Weather Service-Cheyenne has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday, March 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 2 for Converse County, Southwest Carbon County and the upper North Platte River Basin.
Moderate to heavy snowfall at times will impact areas along and west of the Laramie Range through Monday morning, including the areas of Douglas, Bill, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Saratoga, Baggs and Encampment.
Snow accumulation of 2-4 inches is expected with locally higher amounts near the northern Laramie Range.
While snow is light as of 12:30 p.m. today, the forecast predicted snow to begin at 8 a.m.
NWS cautions the public to be prepared for slippery roads and poor driving conditions, and to use reduced speeds while traveling.
Latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or by visiting wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.RoutesQuery online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.