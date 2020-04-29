A virtual state crown

This was it. Her final year competing in speech and debate at the high school level. She had been working for this since she was a freshman and she was ready for her last state competition in POI, or program oral interpretation.

Although this year’s state finals were not held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas High School senior was able to adapt to the virtual competition and bring home the championship, the big trophy.

“We are just so proud of her,” Becky Soske said of her daughter Hope. “She has worked so hard over the past four years.”

Becky wanted to do something special for Hope, a way for others to celebrate Hope’s victory while still maintaining the social distancing put in place because of the pandemic.

Becky put a call out on social media and blocked Hope from seeing the plans.

“I am asking all supporters of Hope’s speech career to swing by our house and honk in love and support of her bringing home the POI championship,” the post read Sunday morning.

The parade was a surprise for Hope and soon friends, relatives and members of the Douglas Police Department and Converse County Sheriff’s Office were replying with their plans to participate in congratulating the state champion.

Just after 6 p.m., a long line of cars and pickups turned off of Brownfield Road and onto Drum Street, with balloons flying, horns honking and shouts of congratulations coming from open windows.

A DPD officer led the parade with his lights flashing and siren blaring, leading all of the well wishers past Soske’s house where Hope and her mom were gathered in the driveway.

“Oh my gosh,” Hope said as the line of vehicles drove slowly past. “This is just great!”

One car stopped to hand over a bunch of balloons while another slowed down to give Hope a homemade sign on pink paper.

“She has appreciated everyone’s support over the years,” Becky said.