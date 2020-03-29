This map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, updated as of 7:16 p.m. March 29. One new case reported in Natrona County brings the statewide total to 87.
This list (below) shows the number of Coronavirus cases in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.
Cases by County
Albany: 1
Big Horn
Campbell: 1
Carbon: 3
Converse: 1
Crook
Fremont: 23
Goshen: 1
Hot Springs:
Johnson: 5
Laramie: 19
Lincoln
Natrona: 9
Niobrara
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 6
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 1
Teton: 14
Uinta
Washakie: 1
Weston
--------------------
Total: 87
