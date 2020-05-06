COVID aside, you are heading outside to enjoy springtime sun

The Converse County commissioners are set to talk with county department heads Wednesday to discuss any possible variances they may wish to seek from Gov. Mark Gordon’s public health orders.

“County Health Officer Dr. Mark Campbell is looking at some options, but nothing has been submitted yet. He is reviewing a couple of individual exemptions for businesses, as well as taking a look at a couple of ideas on variances to see if they are something which can be approved at state level,” Commissioner Jim Willox said Tuesday.

Willox did not elaborate on what those variance ideas might be, including if Converse County might be able to allow outdoor dining at eateries as other counties have been allowed to do this week. He simply reiterated nothing had been submitted formally to anyone and no decision had been made yet.

“We have not made any final decisions. We will meet with public health and our incident command tomorrow (Wednesday). We are collectively having discussions. Ultimately, the final decision on applying for any variances is with Dr. Campbell. Our communication and discussions with him have gone really well throughout everything going on at this time. We’ll let you know if there’s more at a later date,” Willox said.

Other Wyoming counties began taking steps toward normalcy this week after winning permission to reopen restaurants and churches. State officials approved requests from seven counties for variances from the public health orders that were imposed in mid-March. Most were for outdoor dining for restaurants and bars, as seen in Natrona, Park and Sheridan counties. However, indoor dining was allowed in Lincoln and Washakie counties.

In all cases, the request for variances from county health officers contained guidelines for preventing the spread of the illness. Those included limiting tables to six people, keeping tables six feet apart, requiring staff to wear cloth face covers and the full disinfection of the businesses daily.

Niobrara, Platte and Sheridan counties won approval for church services, which required a variance from the state health order limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. The adopted variances require that household groups stay at least six feet away from each other, that no more people be allowed in a church than can be accommodated with social distancing guidelines and that church leaders and staff use face masks.

In the cases of both restaurants and churches, people interacting with members of the public are to be screened to determine whether they have symptoms of coronavirus or have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

State officials also granted a request from Teton County for a variance that would let the county keep its gyms and businesses providing personal services closed until May 11. A modification to the state health orders allowed those businesses to open elsewhere on May 1.

As counties around the state made progress Monday in reopening businesses, Wyoming’s confirmed case count increased by nine to 444, largely due to increases in Fremont County’s case count.

The Wyoming Health Department reported six new coronavirus cases in Fremont County on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 128. Laramie County reported three new cases.

Fremont County health officials have said that increased testing and contact tracing would lead to a significant increase in the number of cases in the county.

As of Monday afternoon, Fremont County had 128 cases; Laramie County had 104; Teton County had 67; Natrona County had 38; Campbell County had 15; Converse County had 14; Sheridan County had 12; Johnson and Sweetwater counties had 11; Albany had eight; Lincoln and Uinta had six; Carbon, Crook and Washakie had five; Goshen had three, and Big Horn had two. Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties each had one case.

Platte and Weston counties have no confirmed cases.

The number of recoveries in both people with laboratory-confirmed cases and those with “probable” cases of coronavirus increased slightly, growing by 14 to total 405. The number included 289 recoveries among people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 116 among people with “probable” cases.

In addition to the 444 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Health Department said the state has 152 unconfirmed “probable” cases.