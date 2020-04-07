The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 221 on Tuesday with the diagnosis of nine new cases in four counties.

Tuesday’s new cases were reported in Laramie, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie counties.

As of Tuesday evening, Laramie County had 48 cases; Teton County had 44; Fremont County had 38; Natrona had 26; Sheridan had 12; Campbell had nine; Johnson had eight; Sweetwater had six; Washakie had five; Albany, Carbon, Converse and Lincoln had four each, and Goshen and Uinta had three. Crook, Park and Sublette counties each had one.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients grew by 12 on Tuesday to total 62. Laramie and Teton counties both reported 13 recoveries, while Johnson County said seven of its patients had recovered and six patients in Fremont and Natrona counties were reported as recovered.

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 5 p.m. Tuesday. April 7.

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 9

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4

Crook: 1

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 48

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 26

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 6

Teton: 44

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

———————————

Total 221

Coronavirus recoveries by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7

Albany: 1

Campbell: 2

Carbon: 3

Converse: 0

Crook: 0

Fremont: 6

Goshen: 0

Johnson: 7

Laramie: 13

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 6

Park: 1

Sheridan: 5

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 2

Teton: 13

Uinta: 2

Washakie: 0

—————————

Total: 62