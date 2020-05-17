Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 16

Carbon: 7

Converse: 14

Crook: 5

Fremont: 202

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 119

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 43

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 69

Uinta: 8

Washakie: 13

Weston: 0

Total 566

----

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 7

Converse: 9

Crook: 0

Fremont: 21

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 62

Lincoln: 3

Natrona: 13

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 31

Uinta: 2

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 188

**Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

----

Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 3 (1)

Campbell: 24 (9)

Carbon: 5

Converse: 21

Crook: 5

Fremont: 79

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 138

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 91

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 8

Weston: 0

Total: 498